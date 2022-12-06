Menu
Staggering to Christmas: Labour's ragged home stretch

Three waters reform is such a tough sell that the government has largely stopped trying. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Bill English used to talk a lot about the importance of a government “holding its shape”.Unless the intended shape is a blancmange, the current government is failing to do so.For every good news story about Pharmac funding a cystic fibrosis treatment or further support for public transport, there’s a Willie Jackson interview going awry, a new three waters embarrassment, or yet another log on the blazing pyre otherwise known as “youth crime out of control”.As a result, Labour is staggering to Christmas under the wei...
Finance

Bond markets predict recession

Two-year wholesale interest rates are much higher than 10-year bond yields.

Jenny Ruth 10:00am
Infrastructure

ComCom wants competition built into regulatory system

The government says it will take action to increase competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

