Staggering to Christmas: Labour's ragged home stretch

Three waters reform is such a tough sell that the government has largely stopped trying. (Image: Getty)

Bill English used to talk a lot about the importance of a government “holding its shape”.Unless the intended shape is a blancmange, the current government is failing to do so.For every good news story about Pharmac funding a cystic fibrosis treatment or further support for public transport, there’s a Willie Jackson interview going awry, a new three waters embarrassment, or yet another log on the blazing pyre otherwise known as “youth crime out of control”.As a result, Labour is staggering to Christmas under the wei...