Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Start me up …

Start me up …
(Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Simon Robertson
Sat, 11 May 2024
This article should be read while playing Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones at full noise, a song from the English rock band's 1981 album Tattoo You. The lead single's lyrics include: if you start me up, I’ll never stop, I’ve been running hot, kick on the starter, give it all you've got, you've got to never, never, never stop, start it up, love the day when we will never stop, tough me up, never stop, never stop, you, you, you make a grown man cry.In recent months, I have found myself go...
On the Money: Brazil, Brown, Bridges and more
On the Money

On the Money: Brazil, Brown, Bridges and more

Matt Doocey's fear revealed, and the pilgrimage habits of NZ business leaders.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Technology

Seven everyday work problems AI helps me solve

AI’s ultimate impact is unknown, so focus on how it can make your life better right now.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Seven everyday work problems AI helps me solve
Style & fashion

Shoe giants look to Paris Olympics for a runaway success

Asian suppliers signal a rebound may be under way for the likes of Nike and Adidas.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Shoe giants look to Paris Olympics for a runaway success

More Opinion

WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe puts boards of trustees on notice

Leadership comes from the top; school board members should reflect on that.

Bronwyn Heenan 10 May 2024
Aussie’s $1b quantum bet: visionary or foolhardy?
Policy

Peter Griffin: Aussie’s $1b quantum bet: visionary or foolhardy?

We’ve got about three years to find out if Australia's bet on PsiQuantum pays off.

Peter Griffin 09 May 2024
Free to a good home: why ANZ funds set loose circa $3.5b
Opinion

David Chaplin: Free to a good home: why ANZ funds set loose circa $3.5b

Sacking clients is rare among NZ managers, who compete in a small wholesale pool.

David Chaplin 08 May 2024
7 tips for leasing commercial property
Property

Georgina Toomey: 7 tips for leasing commercial property

How to get the best result when leasing your commercial property,

Georgina Toomey 08 May 2024