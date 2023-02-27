Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset is sticking to broad-acre development. (Image: Supplied)

Summerset Group was very smart to highlight in its latest annual results that although it's following in Ryman Healthcare’s footsteps, it's being a lot more cautious about cashflow and debt.You could see the immediate payoff in Summerset shares, which rose as much as 29 cents, or 3.1% to $9.70 – that’s also notable for being above net tangible assets (NTA) of $9.44 per share at a time when most property-related companies are trading below NTA.Ryman shares had a theoretical ex-rights price of $6.03 per share and the ins...