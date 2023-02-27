Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes
Summerset is sticking to broad-acre development. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
Summerset Group was very smart to highlight in its latest annual results that although it's following in Ryman Healthcare’s footsteps, it's being a lot more cautious about cashflow and debt.You could see the immediate payoff in Summerset shares, which rose as much as 29 cents, or 3.1% to $9.70 – that’s also notable for being above net tangible assets (NTA) of $9.44 per share at a time when most property-related companies are trading below NTA.Ryman shares had a theoretical ex-rights price of $6.03 per share and the ins...
Law & Regulation

Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Lyttelton Port similarly cut a quiet deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Election 2023

Policy shops face another haircut under Nats

The National party says its government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Lower forecast is $900m blow and spells tougher times for farmers

It looks high by historical standards, but $8.50 adjusted for inflation is much closer to $6, says NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Warren Couillault: How long will the Reserve Bank's economic squeeze last?

Are we going to top out at 5.0% or reach the 5.5% that the RBNZ pencilled in for the OCR in the middle of the year?

Warren Couillault 25 Feb 2023
Technology

Ben Moore: Cyclone Gabrielle and the failure in communication(s)

When the copper was removed, people were concerned about network resilience – but it was already gone.

Ben Moore 24 Feb 2023
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Weathering the storm – FAQs for Employers

A key takeout from post-pandemic litigation is that ordinary law still applies in extraordinary times. 

Rebecca Rendle 24 Feb 2023
Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 23 Feb 2023