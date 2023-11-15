Menu
Taxing the Sharesies generation

(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
This financial year, the Inland Revenue Department may finally solve the problem for charities of “apportioning business income under s CW 42 where purposes are not limited to New Zealand”.But with the CW 42 issue second in line for flicking off to external consultation, who knows?If not, the  Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has plenty of other work to be getting on with during the fiscal period, including an in-depth look at the tax responsibilities of online platform direct share dabblers.The tax authority has been eyeing up...
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing
Property

Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

The property investment group offers a 13% annual return on the refurbished site.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets

Sanford's squid game

The listed fishing company looked for them but didn't find them.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Sanford's squid game
Policy

Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest

Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest

A Business-friendly government?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: A Business-friendly government?

Business may expect a friend; big business may not get one.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Nov 2023
Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs
Infrastructure

Sue Coutts: Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs

We could easily cut the $1.5b we spend each year on managing our rubbish and recycling.

Sue Coutts 14 Nov 2023
Luxon's boarding pass to power
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's boarding pass to power

When will coalition talks clear the runway?

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Nov 2023
On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses
Opinion

Warren Couillault: On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses

Will NZ be one of the first countries in the world to cut interest rates? I hope so.

Warren Couillault 11 Nov 2023