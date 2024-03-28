Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The big banks risk being disrupted by Big Tech

The big banks risk being disrupted by Big Tech
(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
It’s fair to say that the Commerce Commission’s personal banking services market study draft was received with fervent cheering by the New Zealand fintech sector.The collection of companies working in this space in NZ represents some of the most innovative software startups and service providers we’ve produced in any sector, ranging from Xero, the behemoth of the group, to Sharesies, Easy Crypto, First AML, Akahu, and Banqer.Collectively, they generated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2022, according to the Technology Investment Ne...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt

Synlait enters trading halt as it needs more time to come up with cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 8:54am
Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

How NZ's financial services sector stagnated and what can be done about it.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

More Opinion

Tax cuts a promise not to be broken
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Tax cuts a promise not to be broken

Kill the tax cuts?! Yer dreamin'.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Mar 2024
BNZ KiwiSaver manager do-over heralds FirstCape arrival
Opinion

David Chaplin: BNZ KiwiSaver manager do-over heralds FirstCape arrival

Unlike banks, broker-founded advisory firms haven’t done much with KiwiSaver; no need.

David Chaplin 27 Mar 2024
What is an employee share option scheme?
Law & Regulation

Georgina Toomey: What is an employee share option scheme?

ESOPs are popular among businesses in New Zealand.

Georgina Toomey 27 Mar 2024
NZ gives Beijing a nuanced kick in the shins
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: NZ gives Beijing a nuanced kick in the shins

NZ carefully calibrated its reaction to a Chinese government-backed cyber-attack.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Mar 2024