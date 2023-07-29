Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The burning question in a warming world

The burning question in a warming world
Locals run from a wildfire in Turkey during record high temperatures in Europe and Asia. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 29 Jul 2023
Large parts of Europe have been sweltering in an intense and prolonged period of extreme heat over the past few weeks. On the other side of the planet, here in New Zealand, snow on the ski fields has been elusive this season.In Europe, we're seeing wildfires, droughts, desertification, and some heat-related deaths. Scientists and climate experts constantly remind us that extreme weather events will increase because of climate change. As we enter an El Niño weather cycle, more heat records will likely be broken. 'Ge...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket
Bloomberg

Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket

Russian businessman Alexander Nakhapetov has been a regular at the “banyas” in his adopted home of Phuket ever since several of the traditional steam baths opened last year.Lately, though, the 41-year-old’s routine has been disrupted by an influx of his countrymen to Thailand’s b...

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Macron's moves, space junk, Labour's great capitalist and more

A bonafide cat video, frosty annual meetings, in the thick of it: NZ edition, and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Macron's moves, space junk, Labour's great capitalist and more
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?

For people in their 20s, the average length of time in a job is about a year.  

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?

More Opinion

Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?

For people in their 20s, the average length of time in a job is about a year.  

Frances Cook 5:00am
Polyclinics are just what the doctor ordered
Opinion

Ian Powell: Polyclinics are just what the doctor ordered

Polyclinics could ease our health woes bigger than a GP but smaller than a hospital.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal

The stoush with the NRL administration is not looking like having a swift resolution.

Trevor McKewen 28 Jul 2023
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 28 Jul 2023