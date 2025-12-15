The Foggy Markets Authority is too slow for tokens, too quiet for narratives

Samantha Barrass has been CEO of the FMA since 2022. (Image: BusinessDesk)

You have to wonder what the financial markets regulator would make of a publicly-listed company getting its chair to temporarily step aside pending an investigation, announcing it late on a Friday, and then offering no clarity on what the investigation is about, how long it might take, or what the board intends to do about it.Oh, wait, that is effectively what has happened at the regulator itself.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has said Steven Bardy will be acting board chair and “arrangements will be kept under review” as MBI...