The ghost of inflation past, present and future

(Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 09 Dec 2023
Here we are at the end of another year, looking forward to a summer of fine weather, some time relaxing and, as always, some time pondering the future.  For seven years or so, I wrote a finance and economics column for a community magazine in Auckland and used the December issue to look back at the accuracy of my predictions (or lack of) from a year ago of various economic markers as well as make forecasts for the coming year.  I did the same this time last year for BusinessDesk, so let’s take stock of how I fared while also mak...
What musicians like Grimes can teach us about AI
Technology Opinion

What musicians like Grimes can teach us about AI

Humans aren’t powerless in the face of automation.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

‘Tokens’ review: cash, card or ape?

Crypto, NFTs and similar digital innovations are rooted in an idea with a long history.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
My Net Worth

My Net Worth: Brett Sutton, chief executive of Les Mills NZ

CEO says managing stress through exercise makes a huge difference to his mental state.

Ella Somers 5:00am
More Opinion

What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise
Opinion

NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now.

Trevor McKewen 08 Dec 2023
Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth
Opinion

Unthreading the regulatory patchwork will take some doing.

Paul McBeth 07 Dec 2023
Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate
Opinion

NZ tech companies are expected to recruit over half of their staff offshore by 2028.

Peter Griffin 07 Dec 2023
The regions: crisis or opportunity?
Opinion

Regions should advance their case for partnership and resourcing according to new paper.

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz 06 Dec 2023