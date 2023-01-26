The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

Who's to blame for the house of cards? (Image: Getty)

“The cold hard reality is you were a liar and a thief operating on a scale unprecedented in this country.”Those words rang out in a packed Wellington district court almost a decade ago when Judge Denys Barry jailed fraudster David Ross for 10 years and 10 months, of which the disgraced investment adviser served six years and six months before his parole in early 2020. Why has this cropped up again?The reason is twofold: the Ross Asset Management liquidation has finally wrapped up after almost a decade, and the recent Netflix li...