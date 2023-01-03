The money or the baby?

(Image: Getty)

I’ve spent the last couple of months knocking on doors. I’ve been asking employers all over the country, from organisations big and small, to submit their parental leave policies to The New Zealand Parental Leave Register. The reason is simple yet game-changing for expecting parents and employers alike: to bring transparency to parental leave and give parents the ability to plan for one of the most life-changing and financially challenging times of their life. I began my parental leave planning late in my pregnancy....