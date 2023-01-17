The new electricity future: it's coming fast

Wind, solar and geothermal energy are dictating the future of the electricity market. (Image: Meridian Energy)

The electricity industry is like a dog that’s been given a bad name.Nothing it ever does is likely to inspire a sudden rush of trust, while every example of failure is seized upon as further evidence of a systemic problem in what should, by rights, be seen as one of the more successful electricity systems anywhere.The accusations are so embedded in both the public mind and large swathes of the commentariat that it’s hard to imagine this ever changing much.Most common among the complaints are that electricity is too expensive, that g...