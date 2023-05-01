Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The prime minister's 'best little trading nation in the world'

The prime minister's 'best little trading nation in the world'
Chris Hipkins is focusing on trade and exports, but increasing those is a tough task. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 01 May 2023
On Thursday, at a pre-budget speech in Auckland, prime minister Chris Hipkins trotted out his vision for New Zealand, but you might have missed it amidst his latest set of cancelled ideas."There’s no point getting through the here-and-now if you don’t have a plan for the future," Hipkins told the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) audience. "In broad terms, my plan is for NZ to be the best little trading nation in the world. I want our exports, our people, and our way of life to be the envy of the world.&qu...
The power (and the limits) of the American dollar
World

The power (and the limits) of the American dollar

The greenback is still king, but those who want to evade it are finding ways.

The Economist 5:00am
Environment

NZ shows little interest in Australian phosphate pollution fix

An Australian company wants to fix the phosphate pollution in NZ's lakes.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ shows little interest in Australian phosphate pollution fix
Media

Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'

The company launched its new strategy on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'

More Opinion

Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?

We can learn from the billionaire's entrepreneurial single-mindedness.

Warren Couillault 29 Apr 2023
NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 28 Apr 2023
The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time

We’ve got 440 working days to set up a system that allows tens of thousands of farmers to calculate and pay for their emissions. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Apr 2023
We need to learn from AI’s 'first contact' moment
Opinion

Peter Griffin: We need to learn from AI’s 'first contact' moment

The breakneck AI arms race will have numerous unintended consequences.

Peter Griffin 27 Apr 2023