Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The role of technology and AI in the workplace

The role of technology and AI in the workplace
(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
The growing discussions surrounding artificial intelligence have been fascinating, especially from the lens of someone not deeply entrenched in the digital field. Though not centred around technology, my career has benefited from the advent of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI). The longstanding belief that computers would eventually replace human roles has been a constant backdrop since the early days of my career. As a dealer in financial markets, the perennial predictions of an all-digital future seemed imminent. The re...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Law & Regulation

US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

More Opinion

The danger of talking down immigration down under
Opinion

Bloomberg: The danger of talking down immigration down under

Curbing migrant numbers risks jeopardising Australian success story. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 10 Jan 2024
Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey

Limited disclosure makes crowd-funding popular. Poor disclosure limits its future.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2024
Two very real benefits of the consumer data right
Law & Regulation

Ben Moore: Two very real benefits of the consumer data right

Lacking a slick nickname, CDR can fade into the background – here’s why it shouldn’t.

Ben Moore 09 Jan 2024