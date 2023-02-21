The scene is set for some big post-cyclone spending

Mother nature is showing her wrath more regularly. (Image: Getty)

Out of the terrible human toll and financial cost of Cyclone Gabrielle comes the realisation that New Zealand’s infrastructure is not fit for purpose.I have pointed out in the past that we need to address the serious pitfalls across infrastructure, and put in place better risk management.There are wider aspects beyond that, too. Monetary policy versus fiscal policyThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s job just got more difficult as a result of the cyclone. The extra building supplies needed to rebuild damaged areas will add to infl...