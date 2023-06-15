Menu
The sun is rising over GM again

The technology of GE is evolving rapidly. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
The muted response to the National party’s proposed overhaul of regulation covering genetically modified organisms shows how much public perception of the issue has shifted in two decades.We’ve thankfully moved past the scare stories about genetically modified food, led by the political furore around the publication of investigative journalist Nicky Hager’s book Seeds of Distrust in 2002. Most people who remember that scandal recall the infamous on-air exchange between broadcaster John Campbell and then-prime minister Hel...
