The Unilever test for Luxon's leadership

Christopher Luxon after his state of the nation speech. (Image: Michael Craig)

The Prime Minister is said to wish the media would sometimes pay more attention to his 18-year career at Unilever rather than his shorter stint at Air New Zealand.Well, here’s one Unilever anecdote for you: last year, the company’s turnaround chief executive Hein Schumacher left after just two years in the job.This is what Unilever’s chair Ian Meakins had to say about Schumacher as he exited:“I would like to thank Hein for resetting Unilever’s strategy, for the focus and discipline he has brought to the company and...