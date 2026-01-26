Menu
The Unilever test for Luxon's leadership
Christopher Luxon after his state of the nation speech. (Image: Michael Craig)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 26 Jan 2026
The Prime Minister is said to wish the media would sometimes pay more attention to his 18-year career at Unilever rather than his shorter stint at Air New Zealand.Well, here’s one Unilever anecdote for you: last year, the company’s turnaround chief executive Hein Schumacher left after just two years in the job.This is what Unilever’s chair Ian Meakins had to say about Schumacher as he exited:“I would like to thank Hein for resetting Unilever’s strategy, for the focus and discipline he has brought to the company and...
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right
Opinion

Andrew Body: RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right

Mum and Dad depositors will pay for the RBNZ's mistakes. 

Andrew Body 5:00am
The time for macro trading is now
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The time for macro trading is now

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 23 Jan 2026