Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all

The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all
The government's plan for winter is pretty miserable, too. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Mon, 15 May 2023
Since February, new Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has been affirming that work was under way to prepare for the horrendous pressures on public hospitals expected this winter.There are still media reports of the effects of severe workforce shortages. We've seen cancelled operations, delayed diagnoses and overcrowded emergency departments.Heaven for hotels is hell for hospitalsThe most comprehensive report was the revelation that in 2022, hospitals had 100% occupancy more than 600 times. In other words, on average each day roughly two p...
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Property Free Exclusive

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:45am
Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 15, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 15, 2023

More Opinion

Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 13 May 2023
Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much

"Luck” is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.  

Warren Couillault 13 May 2023