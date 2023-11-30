Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The year AI overshadowed all things tech

The year AI overshadowed all things tech
Governance swept aside in AI frenzy. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
It’s exactly a year since the release of ChatGPT (chat generative pre-trained transformer), the artificial intelligence interface that’s gone down as one of the most successful tech products in history.Early last December, I joined millions of others in registering with OpenAI and taking ChatGPT for a test drive. I was impressed and bemused at its ability to form coherent responses to my questions. But did I think it would spawn something this big? Hell, no!Having been bombarded with hype about artificial intelligence over the...
Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?

Frith Tweedie and Matt Ensor share their thoughts on where the tech is headed.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

More Opinion

The future for insurance in NZ
Opinion

Julia Jones: The future for insurance in NZ

There is an urgent need for investment that is not only robust but also future-relevant.  

Julia Jones 5:00am
Kiwi(Saver): why it’s not National's bird of the century
Opinion

David Chaplin: Kiwi(Saver): why it’s not National's bird of the century

The industry is likely to push back against any multi-scheme membership changes.

David Chaplin 29 Nov 2023
Making sense of the coalition agreements
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Making sense of the coalition agreements

The coalition agreement is a strange amalgam of bright ideas and pet projects.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Nov 2023
The economic minefield ahead for the govt
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 27 Nov 2023