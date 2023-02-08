Trainer wheels on for Chris Hipkins in Canberra

Chris Hipkins's first international visit was to meet his Australian counterpart. (Image: Auspic)

If nothing else, being prime minister will broaden Chris Hipkins’s travel horizons.Tuesday’s flit across the Tasman by the new prime minister to meet his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, was also the Lower Hutt MP’s first-ever visit to Canberra.It was also his first outing as the nation’s leader in an international context. In that sense, it was a bit of a practice run and, at times, it showed.There was just a hint of possum in the headlights as Hipkins faced Australian and New Zealand journalists in the marble-...