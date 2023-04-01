Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Britain’s chief negotiator, Crawford Falconer. (Image: Getty)
Tim Groser
Tim Groser
Sat, 01 Apr 2023
Make no mistake about it, the linked announcements of the United Kingdom joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership together with the ratification in London of the UK-Australia and UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreements are major positive developments. Most obviously, this is important for our exporting future, but the strategic implications are much wider than that. Let’s look at the bread-and-butter question first: what do we gain? The gains from our membership of the Comprehensive and...
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

More Opinion

Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it

The yield on Synlait’s bonds is a clear indicator that people are feeling uneasy but is it justified? 

Rebecca Howard 30 Mar 2023
How Microsoft reemerged as the tech company to watch
Opinion

Peter Griffin: How Microsoft reemerged as the tech company to watch

The company can roll out numerous AI features at a massive scale.

Peter Griffin 30 Mar 2023