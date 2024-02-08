Menu
Wake up NZ: we are digitally asleep at the wheel

(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
New Zealand's journey towards digital transformation and enablement seems to be more of a leisurely stroll than a strategic sprint. Our nation, in its current approach, risks falling behind in a world where digital prowess equates to competitive advantage. It is not just about launching a new website or transitioning to electronic forms; it is about a fundamental reimagining of our operational ethos. In the imaginary "Productivity Olympics", I fear NZ would not even make the qualifiers, let alone win any medals. The...
