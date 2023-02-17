Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

We all know what happened next

We all know what happened next
Thousands of anxious people responded to Hilary Barry's Facebook post. (Image: NZME)
Linda Clark
Linda Clark
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Hilary Barry is a good stick. On the night before Cyclone Gabrielle properly hit Auckland she posted on her Facebook page that she was ‘here for late night chats if you’re anxious’. More than 8,000 people responded, from Northland, the East Coast, Hawke's Bay and Auckland. In the early hours, they wrote of being nervous, of worrying what would happen if they lost power, of their fragile health, isolation, medical needs, concerns for family. Some wrote of being in homes that were still drying out from the del...
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm
Property

'Mindset shift' as more home sellers fall into the red

A report shows that a quarter of apartment sales lost money last quarter.

Brent Melville 12:15pm
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products wins preliminary injunction battle

Westland wins the right to continue with its planned sales for Westgold butter in the US while the matter is before the court.

Rebecca Howard 12:00pm

More Opinion

Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and Luxon fight a political cyclone

Over the past few weeks, homes have been destroyed and lives lost, now politicians will have to grapple with how to stop this from happening again.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after cyclone

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Feb 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

You can expect Facebook to up its game in trying to attract creators to the platform.

Peter Griffin 16 Feb 2023
Opinion Opinion

Rebecca Howard: It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

Oat milk isn't the same as dairy but it does have a place. 

Rebecca Howard 16 Feb 2023