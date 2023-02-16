Menu
We have to rethink risk after cyclone

The Pan Pac pulp mill north of Napier was underwater earlier this week. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Some large numbers are now starting to be thrown around regarding the economic cost of Cyclone Gabrielle.Stepping aside from economic disruption and the near-term economic cost, the bigger picture is the need for some serious decision-making about fit-for-purpose infrastructure and risk management for the long haul.The cost to that could be way beyond the billions being thrown around at present.We are talking a multi-decade investment bonanza to mitigate risks. Money for that will need to come from debt, or more national savings, and we are not...
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am

Opinion

Peter Griffin: Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

You can expect Facebook to up its game in trying to attract creators to the platform.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Opinion Opinion

Rebecca Howard: It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

Oat milk isn't the same as dairy but it does have a place. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Health Free

Ian Powell: Little's sacking could save the health system

As Labour goes into an election year, can Ayesha Verrall fix Andrew Little's mess?

Ian Powell 15 Feb 2023