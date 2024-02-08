Menu
We’ve missed the boat on advanced technology – MBIE

Judith Collins is the new minister of science, innovation and technology. (Image: NZME)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Briefings to incoming ministers have developed a reputation in recent years for being bland and cautious, pandering to the political inclinations of the minister settling into the role. But the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) briefing to Judith Collins, the new minister of science, innovation and technology, gives a clear-eyed summary of the gap that has grown between us and other small advanced nations and of the gap The briefing (Bim) released last week is a slightly infuriating read. It may well have...
