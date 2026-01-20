Menu
What happens in Davos at the World Economic Forum?

Will the world's economic problems, bubble worries and all, be cleaned up at Davos? (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
What happens in Davos?Five days of gas-bagging about global “issues” based on the World Economic Forum (WEF) agenda for the 56th annual event to be hosted in the ancient spa town nestled in the Swiss Alps.Or as the WEF describes it, Davos gathers “stakeholders from across geographies, industries and generations”. “It will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society, and the scientific and cultural domains, to enable real dialogue, problem-solving around shared challenges and highlight innov...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

