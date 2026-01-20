What happens in Davos at the World Economic Forum?

Will the world's economic problems, bubble worries and all, be cleaned up at Davos? (Image: Getty)

What happens in Davos?Five days of gas-bagging about global “issues” based on the World Economic Forum (WEF) agenda for the 56th annual event to be hosted in the ancient spa town nestled in the Swiss Alps.Or as the WEF describes it, Davos gathers “stakeholders from across geographies, industries and generations”. “It will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society, and the scientific and cultural domains, to enable real dialogue, problem-solving around shared challenges and highlight innov...