What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle

Sam Altman. (Image: Twitter)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Is the conflict playing out at artificial intelligence company OpenAI the result of a principled board of directors battling for the soul of their organisation, or a disastrous effort to jettison a single-minded CEO?As the saga of Sam Altman’s firing goes full circle with his reinstatement at the helm of the company, it is clearly the latter. Only one board OpenAI member will remain in place. The future of the most talked about company in tech seems secure but the governance issues will unnerve regulators concerned about the breakneck pac...
