When the facts change – the end of the golden weather for gentailers

Investors reacted badly to Contact's latest news. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 16 Jul 2024
Market events in recent times indicate that investors may be starting to realise the golden run for major generator/retailers as cash cows with ever-increasing dividends may be coming to an end.Whether investors have yet accurately weighed up the pressures gentailers are facing is another matter.There seemed to be a general view that, with the long-term future of the country’s largest electricity user – the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter – settled, the gentailers would not only continue to be dividend machines but would increas...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets ASX Market wrap

Aussie shares close over key level for first time ever

The ASX200 rose 0.7% to close above 8,000 for the first time ever.

AAP 8:45am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail board overhaul chugs on

Former Labour politician Maryan Street is the fourth board member to leave.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Opinion

Geneva’s long hard road to the Unlisted exchange
Markets

Paul McBeth: Geneva’s long hard road to the Unlisted exchange

Can the new guard and the old guard find common ground?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The path to lower inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: The path to lower inflation

The hope is that the bad news of today will become good news in six months.

Cameron Bagrie 15 Jul 2024
The real cost of housing excuses
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The real cost of housing excuses

When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jul 2024
Concrete plans for a low-carbon future
Opinion

Tim Kleier: Concrete plans for a low-carbon future

Strength and durability help lower carbon emissions. 

Tim Kleier 15 Jul 2024