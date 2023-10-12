Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?

Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?
The two major parties have made tech announcements. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
A couple of days out from the election, it’s likely we’ve heard all we will from the political parties about plans to harness technology to boost the economy.So, what exactly have we heard? I’ll strip out the scattering of tech-related policy mentions from the minor parties because they’ve never prioritised tech issues or pushed for tech-related policies when they’ve been in a coalition government, and that won’t change after Saturday’s election.That leaves us with Labour and National, who face severely...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?

Social media takes a lot of flack for enabling bad actors to influence how we vote.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale
Markets

Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
How super is the market regulator?

More Opinion

How super is the market regulator?
Markets

Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Opinion

David Chaplin: Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees.

David Chaplin 11 Oct 2023
The public service – what's next?
Opinion Peter's Principles

Nikitin Sallee: The public service – what's next?

A risk-averse and politically sensitive public service awaits a new government, and CEO.

Nikitin Sallee 11 Oct 2023
How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Oct 2023