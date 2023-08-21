Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Who shot the supply chain sheriff?

Who shot the supply chain sheriff?
David Parker announced the national strategy for freight on Friday. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
You probably missed the release of the supply chain strategy for our entire nation on Friday afternoon, and I wouldn't blame you. But even though we are mostly on the other side of supply chain issues related to covid-19, there are still headwinds, and we need a supply chain sheriff to make decisions around key supply chain assets like Ports of Auckland to get long-term investment in place. Especially as shipping is about to enter a period of overcapacity, similar to what happened after the global financial crisis, a situation tha...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

More Opinion

Going under in a sea of wealth
Economy

Charles Finny: Going under in a sea of wealth

Ruminations on the closure of a café.

Charles Finny 19 Aug 2023
Why the US share market is so strong this year
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why the US share market is so strong this year

Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have stabilised or been reconfirmed.

Warren Couillault 19 Aug 2023
Money Answers: How do I get around the singles tax?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I get around the singles tax?

The reality is, the world is unfair.

Frances Cook 19 Aug 2023
The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate

A robust but logical conclusion is that the provincial unions should be depowered.

Trevor McKewen 18 Aug 2023