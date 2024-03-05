Menu
Why consumers are getting fed up with the electricity industry

(Image: Getty)
Deborah Hart
Deborah Hart
Tue, 05 Mar 2024
We all know about the certainties in life – death and taxes. Well, there seem to be two certainties when it comes to electricity – price rises and the threat of winter power shortages. This year alone the announcements have been as regular as rain in an Auckland summer – Contact, Mercury and Genesis have all signalled higher prices. Then just the other week Transpower reiterated worries about winter power supply. None of this will surprise consumers. It’s business as usual for the big players in our electr...
Cryptopia customers to get their coin back
Finance

Account holders will have until the end of the year to prove their balances.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Push for more NZ-South America flights

Air connection talks dominate as Latin America CAPE winds down. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Bloomberg

What to remember if the stock market takes a dive

Some market watchers fear a melt-up may be unfolding.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Powering up an ultrafast broadband world
Opinion

Following the money in a connected world seems to mean more mobile and less fibre.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
From green tape to fast-tracks
Opinion

An apparently ballooning fast-track list is the talk of the town in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Mar 2024
Numbers and letters for investors
Markets

A plea for standardised financial reporting from NZX-listed companies.

Simon Robertson 02 Mar 2024
Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance
Law & Regulation

A healthy work-life balance is good for employers, employees and for business.  

Bronwyn Heenan 01 Mar 2024