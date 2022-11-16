Menu
Why pain and hardship are on the way

We've inherited a legacy of underinvestment in people. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
Within a central bank war against inflation, there's another key battle we don't like to talk about. It's jobs versus inflation. Of course, it's not just jobs versus inflation. There are other battles. Profits and margins versus inflation. Growth and asset prices versus inflation. But there are deep structural changes taking place within the labour market.When you have too much money chasing too few goods, causing inflation, there are hits all round on the way.The hitsThe economy is operating above maximum sustainable...
Opinion

David Chaplin: The strange exit of Macquarie

The Aussie giant’s NZ retreat follows a historical pattern.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 15 Nov 2022
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 14 Nov 2022