Will New Zealand be able to power itself?

Methanex is reviewing its operations in NZ as an energy "crunch" hits. (Image: NZPA)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 12 Aug 2024
As far as political images go, it is hard to beat the potency of factories shutting all over the country, no longer able to afford to power themselves.That’s because there are few things more humiliating than a society unable to power itself. There are no easy solutions to the current “crunch” (the word “crisis” being reserved for a later date when the power goes out completely),We are simply witnessing the de-industrialisation of NZ and there is not much we can do about it right now.We always knew a major car...
