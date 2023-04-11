Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Will NZ Super be around in 20 years?

Will NZ Super be around in 20 years?
It's tricky for politicians because retirees make up a quarter of the people who vote. (Image: Getty)
Andrew Nicol
Andrew Nicol
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
New Zealanders are getting older. We’re living longer and having fewer babies, meaning that NZ superannuation costs the country more money. That’s leading some property investors to ask, “Will NZ super still be around in 20 years?” And if you’re a property investor planning your retirement, you need to think carefully about whether you want to rely on NZ super (or not). There are two opposing arguments: one suggests that NZ super will be substantially changed; the other argues that it will remain lar...
Has RBNZ’s shock OCR increase backfired?
Finance

Has RBNZ’s shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 12:37pm
Technology

Apple’s 40% plunge steepest of major computer makers

Shipments by all PC makers combined have slumped 29%.

Bloomberg 11:45am
Apple’s 40% plunge steepest of major computer makers
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

More Opinion

Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 10 Apr 2023
UK politics is getting boring – about time
Opinion

Bloomberg: UK politics is getting boring – about time

Is common sense making a comeback in British politics?

Bloomberg 08 Apr 2023
Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess

Infratil's attributes make it the perfect PPP partner to help rebuild NZ’s forgotten infrastructure.

Warren Couillault 08 Apr 2023