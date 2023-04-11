Will NZ Super be around in 20 years?

It's tricky for politicians because retirees make up a quarter of the people who vote. (Image: Getty)

New Zealanders are getting older. We’re living longer and having fewer babies, meaning that NZ superannuation costs the country more money. That’s leading some property investors to ask, “Will NZ super still be around in 20 years?” And if you’re a property investor planning your retirement, you need to think carefully about whether you want to rely on NZ super (or not). There are two opposing arguments: one suggests that NZ super will be substantially changed; the other argues that it will remain lar...