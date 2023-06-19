Menu
Will the future of AI deliver us Skynet or the keys to a digital utopia?

Looking on the dark side of where the new AI could take us. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to generate a massive amount of buzz, and while the fervour around ChatGPT may be starting to cool, AI continues to be an area of focus for tech builders and users alike.In the prequel to this article, I looked at three potential benefits that new generative AI models could bring to society, including businesses.But now, we need to look at the flip side. The potential drawbacks. The perils of the new AI.One day in the future, AI might reach the singularity and become ‘conscious’ (whatever that...
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy
Primary Sector

Four ETS options have been outlined, one to keep the existing scheme – and three others.

Ian Llewellyn 11:20am
Finance

Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors

The first liquidators appointment was invalid. 

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 19, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
