Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Will the real CEOs please stand up

Will the real CEOs please stand up
Finding the right chief executive can be a gamble. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
Among the toughest tasks facing boards is the hiring of an executive team that can bring their carefully laid plans to fruition. Get it right, and no one really pays any attention. Get it wrong and the jackals quickly emerge to feast on the rotting carcass. That’s why succession planning is so important. It’s one thing to find the right people to turn a high-minded strategy into a tangible plan; it’s another to have a few backups who can quickly step up if things go awry. It’s easy to look across the Tasma...
Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar
Economy

Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar

A rate hike would likely give the New Zealand dollar a big lift. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

Ali Williams and others don't like it, but Watercare needs Salisbury Reserve.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel
Technology

AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help

There’s an urgent need to figure out how to run data centres on carbon-free energy.

Bloomberg 5:00am
AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help

More Opinion

Tale of two taxes hits cinema
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Tale of two taxes hits cinema

Councillors would rather give millions to a Nasdaq-listed company than levy land rates.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Feb 2024
Why AI is having its Big Bang moment
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Why AI is having its Big Bang moment

The current slow adoption of technology is set to be replaced by exponential growth.

Simon Robertson 24 Feb 2024
Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma
Economy Opinion

Ganesh Nana: Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma

The soon-to-be-dissolved organisation ponders why NZ lags behind others.

Ganesh Nana 23 Feb 2024
Govt's year zero approach to tech, science and innovation
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Govt's year zero approach to tech, science and innovation

The digital industry transformation plan is dead.

Peter Griffin 22 Feb 2024