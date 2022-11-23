Win none, lose some: the crypto-Fomo fail

Temasek admitted it may have been seduced by the public persona of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image: Getty)

David Chaplin

Everybody loses money, sometimes; everybody drops their coins, somehow.That sometime was yesterday for person or persons unknown who, in two possibly unrelated incidents, carelessly left a total of $6 lying around for somebody, someplace to find.My lucky day, I guess.But what’s a few dollars here and there? Or even the A$250 million ($270m) reported lost by the Australian stock exchange (ASX) last week after writing down the value of its ill-fated blockchain-based share-trading platform upgrade.“This will have no impact on dividends...