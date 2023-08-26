Menu
With China's economy wobbling, the US remains my safest bet
Warren Couillault
Sat, 26 Aug 2023
One of the many things about the United States I've always admired is its ability to adapt, pivot and retool in the face of adversity and to get things back on track.  I think a big reason for this ability is in the US’s makeup: it is essentially 50 separate but related countries all competing against each other for land, labour, capital and, effectively, entrepreneurship.  Notwithstanding the inevitable ups and downs, that system breeds and fosters economic success, as evident in the sheer scale of her US$27 trillion (NZ$45...
On the Money

Barbenheimer: you decide, something to Kiwibank on, NZX goes for growth and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Nike’s slump was foretold by its key Taiwan shoe supplier

US households have almost depleted excess savings built up during the pandemic.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Ian Powell: Look carefully at the anatomy of a third medical school

Waikato University’s third medical school seems like an interruption to the plan.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Waikato University’s third medical school seems like an interruption to the plan.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Money Answers: how do I protect my family after bad medical news?
Frances Cook: Money Answers: how do I protect my family after bad medical news?

It’s hard to beat the financial payoff of getting rid of debt to provide for your family.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 25 Aug 2023
Peter Griffin: Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect

The EU’s Digital Services Act will affect all online activity.

Peter Griffin 24 Aug 2023