PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

There’s been a lot of consolidation of private wealth firms globally, especially in Australia. (Image: Destination NSW)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The country’s newest wealth and asset management business – FirstCape – is unlikely to stop at the initial deal bringing together the Jarden and National Australia Bank businesses, with further KiwiSaver providers in its sights. The much-anticipated deal bringing together wealth managers Jarden Wealth and JBWere NZ and asset managers Harbour Asset Management and BNZ Investment Services is expected to be completed between March and June next year, creating a powerhouse financial services firm with 113 advisers, $29 billion...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 15, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy Free

Andreas Heuser: Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded

Will the national government underwrite local utilities’ debts?

Andreas Heuser and David Ehrhardt 5:00am
Primary Sector

Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council

There was also progress on new fuels and other issues.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
