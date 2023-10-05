Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Peter's Principles

The Hughes culture: walking the talk?

The Hughes culture: walking the talk?
"Perception is a big part of reality." (Image: Getty)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
What sort of culture will Peter Hughes leave behind when he retires as Public Service Commissioner in February? This is the 10th in a series of articles exploring the state of New Zealand's public service, including the career and legacy of public service commissioner Peter Hughes.Peter Hughes volunteers that he is extremely watchful. “I wake up in the morning, and I read the media,” the public service commissioner told BusinessDesk in a December 2021 interview.  “I get my media monitoring four tim...
Business of Tech podcast: Digital ID in Aus, and tech lobbyists
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Digital ID in Aus, and tech lobbyists

Plus, what do the tech lobby groups want from the next government.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 8:25am
Property

Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block

A Christchurch accountant continues to front for the failed developer's interests.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block
Property

Beachlands developer threatens council with legal action

Brett Russell wants Auckland council to press pause on its future development strategy.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Beachlands developer threatens council with legal action

More Peter's Principles

The Hughes culture: 'command and control'
Investigations Peter's Principles

The Hughes culture: 'command and control'

The first in a two-part story on public service commissioner Peter Hughes.

Nikitin Sallee 04 Oct 2023
The public service: 'just do it'
Peter's Principles Peter's Principles

The public service: 'just do it'

Peter Hughes is generally credited with the sort of leadership that gets things done.

Nikitin Sallee 25 Sep 2023
The public service: stewardship beyond measure
Peter's Principles

The public service: stewardship beyond measure

Public-sector performance is under pressure.

Nikitin Sallee 18 Sep 2023
The mysterious disappearance of Peter Hughes
Policy Peter's Principles - Analysis

The mysterious disappearance of Peter Hughes

Peter Hughes’s early retirement has political and practical implications.

Nikitin Sallee 11 Sep 2023