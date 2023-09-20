Menu
Pieces of Silver

NZ Rugby's streaming rivers of silver
NZ Rugby's Mark Robinson has fleshed out what benefits Silver Lake may bring.
Paul McBeth
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
New Zealand Rugby hopes to add about $40 million of revenue to its topline by 2026 from a suite of new business initiatives powered by Silver Lake’s money and nous. Chief among those opportunities is an over-the-top platform and subscription, which has recently emerged as the free NZR+ streaming service. NZ Rugby's (NZR) chief executive, Mark Robinson, told BusinessDesk’s Pieces of Silver: Inside the Silver Lake Deal podcast that one of the attractions of the US private equity firm was the success as an investor i...
