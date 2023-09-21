Menu
Business of Tech podcast: from runaway AI to nuclear war

Peter Griffin
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Ben Moore
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Dr Matt Boyd of Adapt Research deals with catastrophes on a day-to-day basis. As one of New Zealand’s few researchers looking at the major risks that have the potential to threaten the future of humanity, he’s thought deeply about our role in the world and how we're placed to survive a major shock. In episode 21 of The Business of Tech, Dr Boyd takes us through some of the big risks on his radar, both natural and man-made, and suggests how we can put in place the ”resilience infrastructure” to giv...
David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire
Climate Policy

National insists any coalition partners won't stop it sticking to emissions targets.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Let’s be clear here: $1b is not small change.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Faulty installation rather than manufacture looks to be the issue.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
More Podcasts

Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: how to get paid in business
Podcasts Free

Today's episode is all about bringing in the money.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books: how two mums started a baking business with $1,000
Podcasts Free

How a home business became successful enough to be carried by major stores.

Frances Cook 18 Sep 2023
Business of Tech podcast: how tech issues are factoring into politicians' thinking
Podcasts Free

Peter Griffin talks to BusinessDesk editor Pattrick Smellie on the Business of Tech.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 14 Sep 2023
Cooking the Books podcast: What to do if you’re feeling the mortgage pain
Podcasts Free

If you’re feeling the pinch of rising interest rates, there are options you can try.

Frances Cook 11 Sep 2023