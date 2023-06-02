Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today: Stuff owner steps down as CEO

BusinessDesk Today: Stuff owner steps down as CEO
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Ben Moore hosts today's episode.In today's episode we discuss:Sinead Boucher steps down as CEO of StuffRetail investors are feeling the fear in the economic squeezeKiwibank too small to lead open bankingNZ's new policies around space and rocketsFollow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

The biggest NZ-owned bank will be two years behind the Big Four.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking
Finance

Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months

Thomas Rodewald was only appointed in February.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months

More Podcasts

The Business of Tech: Who wants a generative AI buddy?
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Who wants a generative AI buddy?

Ambit's Tim Warren joins Ben and Peter for an AI extravaganza episode.

Ben Moore 01 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk Today: Is the Government considering a fertiliser tax?
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today: Is the Government considering a fertiliser tax?

Today's roundup of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 01 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk Today: Is a congestion charge imminent?
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today: Is a congestion charge imminent?

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 31 May 2023
BusinessDesk Today: More infrastructure cost blowouts
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today: More infrastructure cost blowouts

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 30 May 2023