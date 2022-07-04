Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to make self-employed life work for you. Hosted by Frances Cook.





You've probably seen her on your TV or heard her on the radio before, and now she's ready to share how she makes her business work.

For the latest podcast, I talked to broadcaster Brodie Kane.

After leaving the traditional radio world she started several podcasts as part of Brodie Kane Media, hosting some herself and producing others.

She also earns money through online influencer work, and in-person speaking events.

It's a busy schedule that takes a grab-bag of different skills to make work.

Being self-employed is a dream for many people – to start your own business and be your own boss.

In an ideal world, it allows you to focus on the projects that you find most fulfilling, and say no to the work you've always suspected was a waste of your time anyway.

Starting your own business can also be a great way to boost your wealth because if you do well, you keep all the rewards in your own pocket.

But the process of starting your own business means you take on all of the risks, as well as getting all of the possible rewards.

Many also get into self-employed life, and find out the reality of the work day is quite different from what they expected.

So, here are some tips from Kane, a person who's doing all of this, and is ready to share the good, bad, and ugly of it.

