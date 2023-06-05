Cathy Anderson from Curated Money says earning more isn't the only factor. (Image: Supplied)

It’s amazing what can happen when you’ve got a money goal, and this week’s guest is living proof of that.

From having no understanding of money, and living paycheck to paycheck, she turned things around to boost her income, build an emergency fund and then pay off the mortgage in just seven years.

She’s the first to admit that increasing her income was key, but that’s the thing – it was all part of the plan.

And she says that without learning how money works, she would have just wasted that increased money anyway.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Cathy Anderson from Curated Money.

