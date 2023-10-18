Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Podcasts

Pieces of Silver podcast: NZ Rugby's push to think big

Pieces of Silver podcast: NZ Rugby's push to think big
The final episode of the Pieces of Silver podcast is out today. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
New Zealand Rugby’s deal with Silver Lake has all the hallmarks of the Think Big projects of the 1970s.It’s one aspect to overhaul domestic rugby, putting the commercial operations on an even footing where the provincial unions aren’t hitting up the national body for more crumbs and the players have big enough opportunities – and putea – to stick around in the black jersey.That also puts the onus on the incorporated society to sharpen up its own administration and accept the suite of changes recommended by Dav...
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials

The Christchurch startup processes rocks to draw down carbon emissions. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: playing a long game

Big ticket M&A has slowed down. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
DealWatch: playing a long game

More Podcasts

Cooking the Books: your bank account is changing – here’s what you need to know
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: your bank account is changing – here’s what you need to know

Scrutiny of banks will have an effect on your bank statement. 

Frances Cook 16 Oct 2023
Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: Get serious about a business strategy
Podcasts Free

Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: Get serious about a business strategy

What makes successful businesses stand out from the pack?

Frances Cook 05 Oct 2023
Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: Why most of us say we want to invest ethically, but don’t
Podcasts Free

Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: Why most of us say we want to invest ethically, but don’t

Sixty-eight per cent of NZers want to invest ethically but only twenty-six per cent have.

Frances Cook 02 Oct 2023
Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet
Podcasts Free

Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet

In episode 22, we talk to Worldline’s Julia Nicol and Tristan Dakin of Wise.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 28 Sep 2023