$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill

New Zealand's exports of natural health products are worth $640m and growing. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
A proposed law that would regulate medicines, medical devices and natural health products is putting more than $1 billion of exports at risk, say industry peak bodies.Natural Health Products New Zealand told MPs that the Therapeutic Products Bill, which was supposed to help the fast-growing natural health industry with market access for exports, will end up stifling it instead.Samantha Gray, who is the association’s government affairs director, said the sector exported $640 million worth of goods, with a further $500m possible if NZ intro...
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 1:27pm
Property

‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan

The property developer has blasted government efforts to make development easier.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Policy

Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
There’s nothing basic about the ‘basics’ of education
Policy Analysis

There’s nothing basic about the ‘basics’ of education

National's new education policy identifies an issue but fails to address it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Mar 2023
Mixed feelings on ETS review
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Mar 2023