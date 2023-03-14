$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

The $16m cost of the abandoned public broadcasting merger was money "well spent", minister Willie Jackson insists. (Image: NZME)

A new report says Radio New Zealand and TVNZ could face a $1.6 billion deficit over the next decade if left as separate groups. The report emerged one month after prime minister Chris Hipkins cancelled plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ together as Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM), which would have been a non-profit entity.Advisory group Deloitte prepared a counterfactual report on what would have been the fate of the two public broadcasters if no merger went ahead. The establishment board of ANZPM commissioned the report.The report, dated N...