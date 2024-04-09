Menu
'Almost limitless cost increases': InfraComm on light rail

The coalition government cancelled Auckland's light rail. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 09 Apr 2024
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission delivered scathing advice about the now cancelled Auckland light rail project, suggesting decision-makers had succumbed to confirmation bias and produced an overly optimistic analysis of the favoured tunnelled option.The advice, released under the Official Information Act (OIA) to advocacy group Surface Light Rail, pushing for reconsideration of a cheaper surface-running option, includes a March 2022 document setting out the commission's position and its board.The position statement was produced fol...
