Ardern’s long shadow

Jacinda Ardern's presence will still be felt in Labour. (Image: Getty)

Chris Hipkins, Michael Wood and Kiri Allan.Those are the names most bandied about as the next leader of the Labour party and prime minister of New Zealand. The vote for deputy leader – currently Kelvin Davis, if you’ve forgotten – will be just as important. Yet, industry groups and businesses haven’t lost sight of the fact that the looming cabinet reshuffle will make or break those pesky or helpful (depending on their view) policies. As Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard pointed out, a new leader won&rs...