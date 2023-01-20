Menu
Ardern’s long shadow

Jacinda Ardern's presence will still be felt in Labour. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth, Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Chris Hipkins, Michael Wood and Kiri Allan.Those are the names most bandied about as the next leader of the Labour party and prime minister of New Zealand. The vote for deputy leader – currently Kelvin Davis, if you’ve forgotten – will be just as important. Yet, industry groups and businesses haven’t lost sight of the fact that the looming cabinet reshuffle will make or break those pesky or helpful (depending on their view) policies. As Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard pointed out, a new leader won&rs...
Politics Free

Grant Robertson walked, so Chris Hipkins could run

Grant Robertson can’t put his hand up for the role of the new prime minister – even if he wanted the job.

Ella Somers 5:40pm
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Travel

A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Border arrivals have crept up to their highest number since February 2020, but are still only at about two-thirds pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 2:00pm

More Policy

Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 12 Jan 2023
Immigration

The heat is on immigration

Operational performance, call wait times and pathways for skilled workers all need work. 

Jem Traylen 06 Jan 2023
Policy

No covid-19 restrictions on arrivals from China

The covid response minister made the announcement this afternoon. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023
Media

What happens to the news when the tap's turned off?

Some say government money compromised the integrity of the news, others believe it saved the media.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Jan 2023