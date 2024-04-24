Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Assaulting the evidence, adieu Kevin Jenkins and more ...

Assaulting the evidence, adieu Kevin Jenkins and more ...
(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 24 Apr 2024
An assault on evidence?The new government’s coalition agreements proudly proclaimed that one of its “ongoing decision-making principles” would be to base decisions “on data and evidence, with programmes regularly assessed to see if they are delivering results”.But whether it was the banning of cellphones in schools, the repeal of smoke-free laws or the reincarnation of boot camps (the idea has had multiple rebirths), it faced repeated accusations that its policies fly in the face of evidence.Now, we are seeing the...
'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket
Markets

'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket

Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24
Politics

NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

The US has laid out a case for the additional benefits Five Eyes members get from Aukus.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

More Policy

Infrastructure industry more negative than positive
Policy

Infrastructure industry more negative than positive

The vibes aren't great.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
‘Not fit for purpose’: how govt plans to fix aged care
Policy

‘Not fit for purpose’: how govt plans to fix aged care

As the sector sinks, seniors minister Costello wants to ensure commercial viability.  

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Simon Robertson: How to discourage wealth

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 20 Apr 2024
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024